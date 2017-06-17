Cancer is Gladstone's biggest killer

Mary Lou Houston is battling cancer and her husband Dennis is a great support for her. She is also taking part in a special palliative care support service that may be rolled out across regional Australia.

CANCER is our region's biggest killer.

News Regional Media can reveal that cancer was behind 19.5% of the 1327 deaths in Gladstone between 2010 and 2014.

Of the 260 people who died from cancer, the 2016 Social Health Atlas of Australia shows lung cancer claimed 84 lives, colorectal cancer killed 16 residents and breast cancer ended the lives of 21 women in the five years.

With 105 deaths, external causes were our region's second biggest killer.

These included 24 people dying in traffic accidents and 35 lives lost to suicide or self-harm.

Circulatory system diseases were our region's third biggest killers, with 102 lives lost. Heart disease killed 65 residents and strokes cost 14 people their lives.

Respiratory diseases were our fourth biggest killers, with 30 deaths over the five years.

Gladstone residents were least likely to die of endocrine, nutritional and metabolic diseases, with only 18 lives lost to these between 2010 and 2014.

graphic Local



Cancer Council Queensland says 13% of Gladstone cancer deaths can be prevented and cancer patients in regional and disadvantaged areas suffered "significantly worse" outcomes than urban patients.

"Possible reasons for these disparities include reduced access to health care and diagnostic or screening services as well as differences in cancer risk factors such as tobacco smoking, diet, alcohol consumption and physical activity," CCQ executive manager Katie Clift said.

"Those who live outside the reach of major health centres are more likely to die within five years of their cancer diagnosis.

"More research is needed to identify the reasons for the disparities and to develop targeted strategies that help close the gap for regional and remote Queenslanders.

"Additional public investments in regionally specific research and translational initiatives are vital to improving healthcare for regional Queenslanders.

"It's crucial that all cancer patients, no matter where they live, have the best possible prospects of detecting cancer early and surviving their diagnosis."

Katie Clift from Cancer Council Queensland.



Regional residents will benefit from an upgrade of CCQ's Herston Lodge, which provides accommodation for people travelling to Brisbane for cancer treatment.

Breast Cancer Network Australia chief Christine Nolan said her organisation was investigating the gaps in cancer services and care across regional Australia.

"The experience of being diagnosed with breast cancer can differ greatly depending on where you live - and that shouldn't be the case," Ms Nolan said.

"As a society we have come a long way in breast cancer research, treatment and support services but there is still more to be done.

"We know there are considerable variations across the country in terms of what services and treatment people are able to access."