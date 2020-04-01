Close race for deputy mayor

The final meeting of the Gladstone Regional Council before the 2020 election. From left: Cr Glenn Churchill, Cr Desley O'Grady, Cr Kahn Goodluck, Mayor Matt Burnett, Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor, Cr PJ Sobhanian, Cr Peter Masters, Cr Rick Hansen and Cr Natalia Muszkat.

THE waiting game continues as votes are counted from Saturday's council elections, and for incumbent councillor Kahn Goodluck, it's an extra nerve-racking wait.

At the time of publication, Cr Goodluck was the highest polling candidate, councillor Chris Trevor not far behind.

And with 97 votes between them with a few thousand left to count, it could be a tight race.

"It's been conventional in Gladstone since 1863 that the councillor that polls the highest should be given the honour as serving as deputy mayor," Cr Trevor said.

As the incumbent deputy mayor, Cr Trevor said he'd uphold the convention if Cr Goodluck beat him by one or more votes.

"If it's a one-vote difference, I have the right to challenge but I won't," he said.

"I'm a bit old school, a bit of a traditionalist so I will respect the will of the people."

A veteran of elections, Cr Trevor said he wasn't concerned about the wait.

"Whatever will be will be," he said.

Cr Goodluck believed the deputy mayor spot would come down to the last lot of votes.

"It's actually killing me, it's so nerve-racking," he said.

"We have to wait each day to see how many (postal votes) trickle in but it'll be what it'll be."

But Cr Goodluck said he was much more comfortable wondering whether or not he would top the poll given in 2016 he was wondering whether he'd get one of the eight councillor spots in the first place.

"I think I can hold the lead," he said.

"I'd love to put my hand up as the deputy and support mayor Matt and the councillors."

Although the race is close, Cr Goodluck said at the end of the day, his main rival for deputy mayor was a mate.

"If (Cr Trevor) crawled across the line, I'd be fine with that," he said.

"He's like a thoroughbred racehorse coming up the middle and I'm just trying to keep him at bay."

Cr Trevor said no matter what the outcome was, it was the Electoral Commission of Queensland workers who were the "unsung heroes" of the election, potentially exposing themselves to the risk of coronavirus.

"A big shoutout to the ECQ staff who have stood bravely at the frontline to take those votes," he said.

The information in this story was the most up to date from the Electoral Commission of Queensland at the time of publication.

An ECQ spokesman said there had been a delay in updating the results online, but the data was updated in the system overnight.