Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The final meeting of the Gladstone Regional Council before the 2020 election. From left: Cr Glenn Churchill, Cr Desley O'Grady, Cr Kahn Goodluck, Mayor Matt Burnett, Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor, Cr PJ Sobhanian, Cr Peter Masters, Cr Rick Hansen and Cr Natalia Muszkat.
The final meeting of the Gladstone Regional Council before the 2020 election. From left: Cr Glenn Churchill, Cr Desley O'Grady, Cr Kahn Goodluck, Mayor Matt Burnett, Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor, Cr PJ Sobhanian, Cr Peter Masters, Cr Rick Hansen and Cr Natalia Muszkat.
News

Close race for deputy mayor

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE waiting game continues as votes are counted from Saturday's council elections, and for incumbent councillor Kahn Goodluck, it's an extra nerve-racking wait.

At the time of publication, Cr Goodluck was the highest polling candidate, councillor Chris Trevor not far behind.

And with 97 votes between them with a few thousand left to count, it could be a tight race.

"It's been conventional in Gladstone since 1863 that the councillor that polls the highest should be given the honour as serving as deputy mayor," Cr Trevor said.

As the incumbent deputy mayor, Cr Trevor said he'd uphold the convention if Cr Goodluck beat him by one or more votes.

"If it's a one-vote difference, I have the right to challenge but I won't," he said.

"I'm a bit old school, a bit of a traditionalist so I will respect the will of the people."

A veteran of elections, Cr Trevor said he wasn't concerned about the wait.

"Whatever will be will be," he said.

Cr Goodluck believed the deputy mayor spot would come down to the last lot of votes.

"It's actually killing me, it's so nerve-racking," he said.

"We have to wait each day to see how many (postal votes) trickle in but it'll be what it'll be."

But Cr Goodluck said he was much more comfortable wondering whether or not he would top the poll given in 2016 he was wondering whether he'd get one of the eight councillor spots in the first place.

"I think I can hold the lead," he said.

"I'd love to put my hand up as the deputy and support mayor Matt and the councillors."

Although the race is close, Cr Goodluck said at the end of the day, his main rival for deputy mayor was a mate.

"If (Cr Trevor) crawled across the line, I'd be fine with that," he said.

"He's like a thoroughbred racehorse coming up the middle and I'm just trying to keep him at bay."

Cr Trevor said no matter what the outcome was, it was the Electoral Commission of Queensland workers who were the "unsung heroes" of the election, potentially exposing themselves to the risk of coronavirus.

"A big shoutout to the ECQ staff who have stood bravely at the frontline to take those votes," he said.

The information in this story was the most up to date from the Electoral Commission of Queensland at the time of publication.

An ECQ spokesman said there had been a delay in updating the results online, but the data was updated in the system overnight.

More Stories

gladstone regional council gladstone regional council election 2020
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Join the cause: Elderly in isolation need your help

        premium_icon Join the cause: Elderly in isolation need your help

        News VOLUNTEER groups are calling on more people to help cook, deliver meals or just listen to elderly stuck in isolation.

        • 1st Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        Newsagent goes the extra mile amid virus outbreak

        premium_icon Newsagent goes the extra mile amid virus outbreak

        News As an essential service under coronavirus guidelines, the business is doing its...

        • 1st Apr 2020 5:00 AM
        Making isolation bear-able

        premium_icon Making isolation bear-able

        Family Fun Families around Gladstone are going on a bear hunt, following a trend that’s...

        Firefighters trial autism trauma kits

        premium_icon Firefighters trial autism trauma kits

        News Gladstone Fire and Rescue will trial new packs to assist with communication at...