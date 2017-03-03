Gladstone region's cleanest creek revealed

TICK OF APPROVAL: Researcher Adam Rose inspects Baffle Creek drinking water supply with Aaron Larkin from the council.

GONE are the days when pioneers to the Gladstone region relied on freshwater creeks to stay hydrated.

But despite this a recent study conducted by CQUniversity revealed that Baffle Creek remained as one of the cleanest waterways to empty into the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

According to CQUniversity researcher Adam Rose and Associate professors Larelle Fabbro and Susan Kinnear, "there is no known risk to anyone drinking water in Miriam Vale".

Mr Rose said the Baffle Creek catchment was unique because of the absence of man-made structures regulating its flow.

He said the study was the first to investigate the creek's freshwater sections and "to monitor changes in water quality following the largest recorded discharge into the SGBR".

"Understanding how water moves through this catchment is important in effectively managing the drinking water supply, as well as for the monitoring and management of water run-off destined for the reef," he said.

The study also looked into manganese levels in the drinking water supply from Baffle Creek.

The researchers found the levels were currently safe, however Mr Rose said manganese concentrations were likely to become "problematic" in the future due to the combined effects of climate change and river regulation.