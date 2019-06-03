Close affair in Central and Clinton battle

Clinton FC's Samuel Roberts gets a pass way under heavy pressure from Central FC's Adam Eiseman.

Clinton FC's Samuel Roberts gets a pass way under heavy pressure from Central FC's Adam Eiseman. Matt Taylor GLA010619SOCC

FOOTBALL: Gladstone rivals Clinton FC and Central FC went head-to-head in a match that had spectators on the edge of their seats on Saturday, with Clinton narrowly taking the win.

After a seven-week hiatus, Clinton came back strongly on home ground to seal a 2-1 victory.

Central started the game the stronger with Jordan Donald scoring the first goal early in the first half.

However, it wasn't long before Clinton's Mitch Innocend equalised 10 minutes later.

An own-goal later in the first half gave Clinton the lead going into the break, followed by a goalless second half.

Clinton coach Brad O'Sullivan said he would have liked to see the team score another goal later in the match.

"We made a poor mistake which they capitalised on,” he said.

"I thought we were better in the whole game, but weren't good enough to take another goal.

"They hung on and we just weren't clinical enough.”

He said both teams in the tailend of the second half became "very scrappy”.

"We have moments when we switch off and teams seem to make us pay,” he said.

"We need to sharpen up our attention in defence.”

Central coach Ronald Donald said injuries and poor communication let down the team on Saturday which led to the own-goal.

"I don't think there was enough talking between the goalkeeper and the player,” Donald said.

"Improvement is just talking a bit more.

"It's always a tough tussle.”

Clinton go up against Capricorn Coast at Apex Park next week and Central face Nerimba at Pilbeam Park.