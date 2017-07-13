23°
News

Clock's ticking on Gladstone's upcoming multi-million dollar projects

Tegan Annett
| 13th Jul 2017 4:30 AM
BIG PLANS: The exterior of the proposed trades training centre at CQUniversity's marina campus.
BIG PLANS: The exterior of the proposed trades training centre at CQUniversity's marina campus. CQUniversity

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUSINESSES hungry for construction work will soon learn will take in the lion's share in Gladstone's largest projects mooted within 12 months.

Tenders have closed for the $7 million early works for the emergency department upgrade at Gladstone Hospital.

But there's still time to apply for the CQU marina campus upgrade, with the tender for major works closing on July 16 and minor works on July 30.

Tenders closed earlier this month for the $7 million early works for the emergency department upgrade which includes a 106-space car park and earthworks to prepare for the new building.

In total, the $42 million upgrade to the hospital is expected to create 160 construction jobs.

The State Government-funded upgrade will double the size of the emergency department and include a designated paediatric area, more resuscitation spaces and more radiology equipment.

"We are committed to supporting local businesses and contractors wherever possible and it's important our local contractors are aware of opportunities for work and how to pursue them,” Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service executive director Gladstone-Banana Jo Glover said earlier this year.

The $16.4 million university redevelopment will create a trades training precinct at the Gladstone Marina.

Inside the proposed trades training centre. Photo Campbell Gellie / The Observer
Inside the proposed trades training centre. Photo Campbell Gellie / The Observer CQUniversity

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd promised to give $10 million to the university for the project as one of his key election promises last year.

The proposal sees the Derby St Campus, which holds TAFE courses, shifted to new buildings at the Marina Campus, allowing trades and engineering students to learn alongside each other as well as a teaching restaurant and hair and beauty salons.

Stages 1 and 2 of the proposal include a state-of-the-art TAFE Trades Training Centre, hair and beauty salon and modern hospitality training centre that would include a commercial kitchen and restaurant.

The third and last stage of the proposal is to transform the Gladstone Campus on Derby St into an advanced Community Health Precinct specialising in health training.

Gladstone Observer
Gladstone ports workers face court over false claims

Gladstone ports workers face court over false claims

An investigation conducted by the GPC revealed workers were taking advantage of the company's Health and Wellbeing Scheme.

22 days later: Why can't we find this missing man?

ON THE HUNT: Gladstone Police and CIB officers conduct a search in bushland off Redrover Rd for missing man Leslie Shulze, 69, who was last seen on June 19.

Leslie Shulze has been missing from Gladstone for 22 days

Seachange? Buying an island may be cheaper than you think

PARADISE: The north facing parcel on Quoin Island is for sale.

Imagine waking up to the gentle splashing of waves every day.

'A smile you could point out': Friends and family remember

PAYING TRIBUTE: Mourners pay their respects to a father of two who died on Monday at his home address on Auckland St.

A memorial was held for Andrew Vesey-Brown who died from stab wounds

Local Partners

Overgrown property at West Gladstone receives stern notice

A property is so overgrown Gladstone Regional Council will mow the land and charge the costs back to the owners if nothing is done

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

REVEALED: Which clubs grabbed a share of gambling funds

MP Glenn Butcher announced the 13 Gladstone community groups who will share in $235,687 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

13 Gladstone region organisations will receive grants of up to $35k

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

What's on the big screen this week

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in the music-driven action film Baby Driver and Nicole Kidman enchants in The Beguiled.

Judah Kelly is king of the charts with record numbers

SUCCESS: The Voice winner Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month.

Voice single rising up to rival past winners

Disability support worker wins $50,000 with Cash Cow

Woman from Gowrie Junction wins Cash Cow on Sunrise.

'Daddy, I’ve won the Cash Cow!'

MOVIE REVIEW: Nicole Kidman bewitches in The Beguiled

Nicole Kidman in a scene from the movie The Beguiled.

What The Beguiled lacks in pacing, spellbinding Kidman makes up for.

Bickmore ‘in box seat’ to replace Hamish & Andy

Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little host a radio show on the HIT network.

Strongest indication yet as to who will replace Hamish and Andy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Baby Driver is fast and merciless

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort in a scene from the movie Baby Driver. Supplied by Sony Pictures.

Edgar Wright’s new film is a pedal-to-the-metal ride.

What the judges aren’t telling you on MasterChef

Lots of steam in the MasterChef kitchen. But suspiciously none at judging time.

Is the food still warm by the time it’s judged?

ROOM FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY

9 Angler Street, Toolooa 4680

House 5 2 1 $199,000

Boasting 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this home is big enough to accommodate the ever growing family or take care of mum and dad this two story house is situated in...

The Magic of Living at The Pines

51/32 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 1 $210,000

The Pines is a prestige residential complex that offers Resort Style Living all year round with full-time management and security system If you are considering...

5 BEDROOM HOME- CLOSE TO CBD!

26 Ferguson Crescent, West Gladstone 4680

House 5 2 1 $185,000

This large family home is calling for its new owners! This home is situated in the popular suburb of West Gladstone, Situated on an approx. 734m2 block and only...

Neat and Tidy- Close to CBD!

5/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $115,000

This neat and tidy unit is situated in the popular suburb of West Gladstone. Close to schools, sporting grounds and amenities the location is superb! The unit...

Your Hillside Hideaway Awaits ...

9 MAHOGANY COURT, New Auckland 4680

House 3 2 2 Auction 5th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this great family home that boasts the winning combination of a quiet elevated cul-de-sac...

QUAINT QUEENSLANDER ... ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY

1 Davis Street, Mount Larcom 4695

House 5 1 2 $249,000

It is rare that homes like this come to the market and are often snapped up. The owner has relocated and is looking to sell. The agent's instructions are clear ...

SOLID HOME AT A GREAT PRICE- A FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY!

44 Golding Street, Barney Point 4680

House 4 1 1 $115,000

This is your opportunity to secure a great buy, whether you're a first home buyer or an investor this is not one to be missed! This solid concrete home features a...

Your very own private retreat is waiting...

16 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 1 $349,000

This stunning property is secluded at the end of a cul-de-sac and offers the new owners endless possibilities. There is scope for great side access and room for...

AFFORDABLE LIVING IN A POPULAR SUBURB!

44 Venus Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Are you looking for your first home or an entry level investment? Look no further! This lowset, brick home is situated in the popular suburb of Telina. Only a...

Potential + Position = Great Opportunity!

23 Larsen Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 2 $179,000

Anyone looking for a cute two bedroom home close to Gladstone's best shopping precinct? Well I think I may be able to help as this home certainly fits the bill and...

PHOTOS: Rare Ipswich home on market for close to $1 million

Knockmoyra

Plenty of history on offer for third buyer of prestigious home

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!