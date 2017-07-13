Clock's ticking on Gladstone's upcoming multi-million dollar projects

BIG PLANS: The exterior of the proposed trades training centre at CQUniversity's marina campus.

BUSINESSES hungry for construction work will soon learn will take in the lion's share in Gladstone's largest projects mooted within 12 months.

Tenders have closed for the $7 million early works for the emergency department upgrade at Gladstone Hospital.

But there's still time to apply for the CQU marina campus upgrade, with the tender for major works closing on July 16 and minor works on July 30.

Tenders closed earlier this month for the $7 million early works for the emergency department upgrade which includes a 106-space car park and earthworks to prepare for the new building.

In total, the $42 million upgrade to the hospital is expected to create 160 construction jobs.

The State Government-funded upgrade will double the size of the emergency department and include a designated paediatric area, more resuscitation spaces and more radiology equipment.

"We are committed to supporting local businesses and contractors wherever possible and it's important our local contractors are aware of opportunities for work and how to pursue them,” Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service executive director Gladstone-Banana Jo Glover said earlier this year.

The $16.4 million university redevelopment will create a trades training precinct at the Gladstone Marina.

Inside the proposed trades training centre. Photo Campbell Gellie / The Observer CQUniversity

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd promised to give $10 million to the university for the project as one of his key election promises last year.

The proposal sees the Derby St Campus, which holds TAFE courses, shifted to new buildings at the Marina Campus, allowing trades and engineering students to learn alongside each other as well as a teaching restaurant and hair and beauty salons.

Stages 1 and 2 of the proposal include a state-of-the-art TAFE Trades Training Centre, hair and beauty salon and modern hospitality training centre that would include a commercial kitchen and restaurant.

The third and last stage of the proposal is to transform the Gladstone Campus on Derby St into an advanced Community Health Precinct specialising in health training.