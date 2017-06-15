25°
Clock stuck in time on Goondoon Street

Chris Lees | 15th Jun 2017 7:56 AM
TIME WARP: The Old Gladstone Post Office on Goondoon Street has struck a bit of bad luck with all of its clock faces showing different times.
TIME WARP: The Old Gladstone Post Office on Goondoon Street has struck a bit of bad luck with all of its clock faces showing different times.

TIME is a fluid concept in the universe but on Gladstone's main street, it has well and truly stood still.

The clock at The Old Gladstone Post Office has stopped and nobody seems to know why.

Each of the three faces of the clock reads a different time and some of the hands are missing.

Gladstone historian Paulette Flint said the clock used to be repaired by Joe Schneider who, with his brother, had a shop in Goondoon St where the Gladstone City Library is now.

"He and his brother, Don, did electrical repairs and other repairs,” she said.

"Their store was an Aladdin's Cave of spare parts for cars, electrical goods, mowers, etc.”

Ms Flint said the clock was often vandalised, particularly on New Year's Eve, and Joe would fix it again.

She said it was probably very difficult to get someone to fix it now.

Gladstone Regional Council deputy mayor Chris Trevor, who has worked in the CBD since he was 17, said it was the first time he had seen it permanently stopped.

The building is occupied by MIPEC, however, it is unclear who actually owns it.

The Observer contacted the business.

Tongue-in-cheek, Cr Trevor suggested if the building was owned by the State Government, that the member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher, hop up a ladder to fix the clock, the way Joe Schneider used to.

The building is listed on the Queensland Heritage Register.

The post office was opened officially on July 23, 1932, according to the heritage register.

It was sold privately in 1977.

Although it was a struggle to find someone wearing a watch for our photo, on the right, as many people just rely on their phones for the time, it would be nice if the clock on one of our most prominent buildings on the main street could be fixed.

Do you know anything about the history of the clock or the building? Email chris.lees@gladstone observer.com.au.

