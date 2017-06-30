Clock is ticking on Bowen Basin jobs package

CENTRAL Queensland businesses have 31 days left to apply for funding under the $30 million Bowen Basin Regional Jobs and Investment package.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd said the funding boost comes at a time of uncertainty for central Queensland, struggling to claw back after the mining boom.

"The region has been doing it pretty tough since the construction phase of our mining boom came to an end, there are still plenty of green shoots out there that just need a little nudge," he said.

The package is designed to help local organisations strengthen their business and employ more people.

Minister for Regional Development Fiona Nash said the package was designed through a local committee to deliver jobs and investment.

"I thank the Bowen Basin Local Planning Committee for their hard work. Their plan is based on local knowledge of the Bowen Basin region," she said.

"This is a great opportunity for the communities of the Bowen Basin to submit applications for key projects that will boost the local economy and create jobs."

Applications close on July 31. More information is available at www.business.gov.au/rjip.