Clinton woman warns others about 'pretty' problem

OUT OF CONTROL: Gladstone woman Dell Collins is concerned about the spread of this pink-flowered spreading through her neighbourhood.

DELL Collins isn't letting a weed infestation get between her and neighbour Dianne.

A year ago, she mentioned to a neighbour not to pot the invasive plant, which has since spread to five properties.

"We want people to be aware of this getting around, because it's such a beautiful looking plant," Mrs Collins said.

"But, like anybody, if they see a pretty plant, they'll pot it and think that looks lovely.

"That's what she did and it went through her garden, so she's spent forever pulling it out."

"Before they know it, it's just gone and self seeded everywhere and it's covered your entire garden."

Mrs Collins said the weed started spreading a few months ago, but got really bad in the past year.

She spends some time once a week looking for new weeds while they're small, and pull them out in an attempt to stop them from spreading further.

"If that got into our scrub land, it would do a lot of damage," she said.

"Our place has been pretty good, cos we've been at it and at it and at it, but with my neighbours, they're time poor and they just haven't got time."

Neither Mrs Collins or her neighbour have any idea what the weed might be but they are keen to raise the alarm to others.