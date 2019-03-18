Menu
Soccer: Clinton FC's Ethan Munster. Allan Reinikka ROK160319asoccer2
Soccer

Clinton stumble while Central off to perfect start

Mark Zita
by
18th Mar 2019 11:35 AM | Updated: 11:41 AM
SOCCER: Gladstone's Football Central Queensland Premier League's division one sides Clinton and Central have had mixed round two campaigns.

Clinton FC lost 2-1 against Nerimbera at Pilbeam Park in Rockhampton.

Soccer: Clinton FC's Christopher McDougall and Nerimbera's Michael Cay. Allan Reinikka ROK160319asoccer5

Drew O'Sullivan was the lone goal scorer for the team.

Clinton's head coach Brad O'Sullivan said the result was disappointing.

"We'll reassess this week and get back on to the training ground," he said.

Soccer: Nerimbera's Joe Bramhall. Allan Reinikka ROK160319asoccer4

"(The team will) work on some of the things we need to work on and hopefully show a massive improvement next weekend."

Despite the result, O'Sullivan said there were some positives to take away from the match.

"Our possessional play was very good," he said.

Soccer: Clinton FC's Shannon Evans and Nerimbera's Owen Tari. Allan Reinikka ROK160319asoccer3

"We had a lot of possession - but our decision making and our finishing in the final third were below par."

For Central FC, the team kept its undefeated season in tact with a 1-0 against Rockhampton's Bluebird United FC at Webber Park.

Central Coach Ronald Donald said it was a sloppy game due to the wet conditions.

Clinton FC and Central FC will verse each other for round three this Saturday at Clinton at 7pm.

