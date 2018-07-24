Menu
ALL-ROUND STAR: Clinton State School indigenous student Jack Daniells has been awarded the Glencore Scholarship.
News

Clinton student sets high bar for gaining scholarship

Glen Porteous
by
24th Jul 2018 4:30 AM

MODEST Clinton State School Year 6 student Jack Daniells lets his academic excellence and his athletic prowess do his talking for him.

Jack was recently awarded the Glencore Central Queensland Solid Pathways Scholarship for high-performing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students.

Jack was taken aback by the fuss over the prestigious $7500 scholarship that he had to work hard to obtain.

"It's pretty good to get it and I play a lot of soccer and field events," he said.

"I do high jump and long jumps and been breaking some personal bests."

Jack is the Witchetty Sports House Captain at the school.

The scholarship aims to support students to develop meta cognitive skills, and to enhance learning and engagement by incorporating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history.

School teacher Steven Brooks taught Jack last year and this year was impressed with the student's academic capabilities.

"This is the second year I have taught him (Jack) and to see this academic growth period has been great," Mr Brooks said.

"There are high standards for this scholarship and he's an 'A' student across the board.

"As an Aboriginal role model last year he wrote and spoke about Aboriginal culture and presented to the whole school."

Gladstone Observer

