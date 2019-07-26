Menu
TREE DAY: Liam and Scarlett with Libby Trickett at Schools National Tree Day at Clinton State School
News

Clinton State School's Tree Day

Jessica Perkins
by
26th Jul 2019 6:10 PM
TODAY students at Clinton State School and Rosella Park School got their hands dirty and planted some trees in celebration of Schools National Tree Day.

Students at both schools carried out a garden planting exercise alongside Olympian Libby Trickett.

Rosella Park School students planted fruit and vegetable trees and Clinton State School students planted native trees.

One student at Clinton State School said planting trees for Schools National Tree Day was important because it helped native animals and trees gave us oxygen.

Gladstone Observer

