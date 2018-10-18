Clinton State School tuckshop convenor calls time on service

Tuckshop convenor Gail Molloy is retiring as Clinton State School's tuckshop lady after 29 years of service.

THEY'RE the unsung heroes of the school yard, but one tuckshop lady is being honoured after announcing her retirement following 29 years of service.

Gail Molloy started as a volunteer at Clinton State School tuckshop in 1989 before taking up the role as convenor in 1991.

Having started when her children first started attending the school, Gail has decided to hang up the apron at the end of the year due to health issues.

Gail said the tuckshop was simply a part of her life.

"I came and volunteered because my children came here, and then I got the job here and have been here ever since," she said.

"Margaret Clove was the tuckshop convenor and was the only original tuckshop convenor, I'm the second in the whole time it's been opened.

"I love to see the kids, I'll miss that."

In her nearly 30 years at the school, Margaret has seen a host of changes, from the food served to the people serving it.

Gail said menu options were getting healthier, with a range of packaged and home-made foods available while deep-fried items have been phased out.

She can remember serving potato scallops and hot chips in her early days, while these days her salad wraps are one of the more popular items.

She also said it was getting harder and harder to attract volunteers to the job.

"Our school has grown now to 960 kids, and when I started there'd have been around 380," Gail said.

"When I started I had 42 volunteers, and now I have four parents - it's a different lifestyle for everybody and people are busy working.

"The kids love to see their parents or grandparents working in the tuckshop."

Tuckshop convenor Gail Molloy, pictured with Carol Power, Connie Fredericks and Mellanie Mallett, is retiring as Clinton State School's tuckshop lady after 29 years of service. Matt Taylor GLA171018TUCK

The lady taking over the reigns from Gail will be Melanie Mallett, who said Gail's knowledge of the job had been vital.

"As time is going on and things are progressing, Gail's moved with it as well and that's how I've learnt through her," she said.

"She's happy all the time and generally a very outgoing person. She's everybody's mum - even if they want it or not, she is."

Gail will finish her last shift in November, with colleagues past and present holding a lunch to celebrate at Gladstone Yacht Club this weekend.