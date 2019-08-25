Clinton show toughness as finals near in FCQ competition

SOCCER: Despite an injury, Clinton continued its late season resurgence with a 2-0 win against fellow finals contender Bluebirds United.

Both teams will meet in this weekend's cut-throat first semi-final and Clinton will have a major mental advantage.

Clinton coach Brad O'Sullivan said his team showed character.

"It was another week of four changes to the line-up due to injuries and player commitments," he said.

"Although this seems to be the norm for this year and the squad just keeps dealing with it.

"Clinton were down a man after a couple of minutes but after a quick reshuffle still went on to control the next 85 minutes."

Man-of-the-match Mitch Innocend and Ethan Munster (pictured) scored goals while O'Sullivan praised the efforts of goal-keeper Matt Varnes and Michael Stephen.

Clinton's division one men and women teams qualified spots in the Gladstone competition grand finals on September 7 with 3-2 and 2-0 wins against BITS and Meteors respectively.

All senior and junior results should be updated on the Football Central Queensland website.