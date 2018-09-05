Clinton residents fed up with school's pick-up mayhem

PERPETUAL PROBLEM: Spencer Thomas says school pick-up parking is still a problem around residential areas outside Clinton State School.

AT 2pm every weekday, just before the school bell rings, Clinton resident Spencer Thomas prepares for mums and dads on the school run to descend on his street.

The Hill Close Estate man watches as his street starts to become crowded with parents parking across road islands, gutters and in front of driveways for the daily 3pm school-pick up.

The Queensland Department of Education responded that traffic, parking and road safety were the responsibility of local councils and the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

"The principal regularly reminds the school community, via the school newsletter and Facebook page, of pick-up and drop-off expectations," the department said.

Mr Thomas, who has lived in Christina St for four years, said he had hoped the recent upgrade to Harvey Rd would fix the parking problem but it had brought parents on to his street instead.

The $1.5 million Harvey Rd upgrade last October included new traffic signals, street lighting and several features designed to improve public safety, traffic flow and road safety, according to Gladstone Regional Council's website.

"I have had 15 near car crashes just getting into my estate and on to my driveway in the afternoon," Mr Thomas said.

"I've had to buy a dash camera for my car.

"Some cars are even parking across islands and barricading the entrance into the Hill Close Estate, giving us residents about half a metre to somehow squeeze past.

"Last week I even had a parent move my trailer of dirt that was in front of my house so he could park there. His argument was that it was public space to park there.

"This is just getting out of hand. I can't avoid my house between 2pm and 3pm, it's not fair."

Fed up with the parking problem and receiving constant road rage from drivers, Mr Thomas has complained to the school and reported several incidents to Gladstone police but said it was up to parents to make the difference.

"There is parking space across the road near Bunnings or near the footy fields," he said.

"Just take two minutes to walk across the road."

Police Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said officers regularly patrolled school zones during pick-up and drop-off hours.

Sgt Goodwin said motorists should always check parking signs as they are often stricter than normal parking rules and vehicles could be towed away.

"We all have a responsibility for the safety of pedestrians and motorists around our schools," he said.