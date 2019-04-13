Clinton keeping the faith despite shaky start

OUT: Clinton's Anthony Cobb heads the ball against Cap Coast's Dylan Kussrow in the 2018 CQPL grand final. Cobb is out of tonight's clash with injury.

OUT: Clinton's Anthony Cobb heads the ball against Cap Coast's Dylan Kussrow in the 2018 CQPL grand final. Cobb is out of tonight's clash with injury. Matt Taylor GLA220918DIV1

SOCCER: Clinton FC coach Brad O'Sullivan is urging his players to keep faith in their processes despite a winless start to the CQ Premier League season.

The Grubs only have one point to show from three matches - a 1-1 draw against cross-town rivals Central FC in Round 3 - and are keen to bounce back after a frustrating 1-0 loss to Frenchville last weekend.

O'Sullivan said the mood had been buoyant at training this week despite two losses, one draw and a postponed game against Capricorn Coast.

"When something is not going your way just let it go and move on," O'Sullivan said.

"They're pretty good at that and focussing on what we need to do next.

"We look at it and have a process about what we did well, what didn't we do well and what can we improve on."

David Upton (Central FC) battles Mitch Innocend (Clinton FC) during the CQPL Round 3 1-1 draw at Clinton Oval. Matt Taylor GLA230319SOCC

Sitting second last on the ladder isn't something Clinton is accustomed to but O'Sullivan said the remedy was simple.

"We've just got to put the ball in the back of the net," he said.

"We've only scored two goals for the season.

"It doesn't matter how much possession or field position you have you need to eventually put it in the net.

"When you start scoring goals the game becomes a lot easier for everybody.

"It's nothing that complicated."

Clinton will hope to turn its fortunes around at Rockhampton's Jardine Park tonight when they take on bottom side Southside United who have leaked 24 goals from four games.

"Like always we've got to take everyone on face value until we see them," O'Sullivan said.

"You've got to treat them with respect, earn the right to play and hopefully if we do the things we've been working on we will see a better result.

"Yes we've had a lot of changes so far and that's not going to change this week. I think our guys are getting used to seeing different guys in different positions every week.

"We're not too far off. Once we start clicking and getting into our groove there's no one we fear in the competition but it's up to us."

O'Sullivan hoped a win tonight would kickstart a positive run of results for the club but they'll have to do it without injured duo Chris Hill and Anthony Cobb.

Kick-off is at 7pm.

Central FC (third) will play away against Cap Coast (second) at Apex Park, also at 7pm.