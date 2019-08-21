Menu
NEXT-GEN: Levi Jauncey, Dawson Dixon, Katie Sellin, Anna Duggan, Nate Barker, James OSullivan, Majellah Cedric, Matt Holzberger, Alex Hoftstede, Cody Ellis, Ethan Baltzer
Soccer

Clinton juniors set for a new annual tradition

NICK KOSSATCH
by
21st Aug 2019 6:00 AM
SOCCER: A prestigious event with a great cause will take place at the Clinton soccer fields on Sunday.

The second running of the annual Clinton Cup will focus on under-12, U11 and U10 age-groups.

Clinton's Darryl Edgerton said Sunday's event will be big.

"It is the second year we have run the Clinton Cup and as a testament to how well it went last year, all but one competition spot has been filled within three days of advertising the carnival," he said.

"We will be looking to give the younger ones a challenge with on-field referees and officials for all games, which they will not be used to, and introducing the U12s to the full 11-a-side format that we will be starting next year."

All profits from the Clinton Cup go into the Clinton Scholarship Fund, which assists young Gladstone players and referees who need to travel out of the region to pursue higher level training and performance pathways.

"Last year the fund helped a young female Gladstone player who had been selected to play for a Brisbane-based NPL team while her parents still live and operate a small business in Gladstone," Edgerton said.

"The Clinton Scholarship Fund recognises that living in regional Queensland can be challenging to gifted players and their families."

Clinton FC, established for more than 40 years and the largest club in the region, is extremely family focused.

"All awards and trophies presented at the Clinton Cup are named in honour of long-term, hard-working Clinton FC members and we are lucky enough to have them come down to the club and present the awards at the end of the carnival," Edgerton said.

"It's a great feeling to have third-generation families still wanting to come back and be involved in our community club."

