Clinton's Michael Stephen and Frenchville's Tinh Nguyen
Soccer

Clinton is looking just grand in premier league div two GF

NICK KOSSATCH
13th Sep 2019 9:11 PM | Updated: 9:14 PM
SOCCER: It may not be the absolute top-grade soccer but for the division two premier league minor premiers Clinton, to beat Frenchville would be the ultimate.

The two clubs clash in the curtain-raiser at 5pm to the main event between Frenchville and Cap Coast which is at 7pm on Saturday.

Clinton's reserves coach Jeff Jackson said confidence was high with a full list to choose from.

"We have good depth and have 16 really good players," Jackson said.

"This is a bit of a re-match because we lost to Frenchville last year in the grand final."

Players such as striker Scott Rouse and goalkeeper Luke Varnes will be keys along with Matt Varnes and Michael Stephen who both played at division one level at various stages of the season.

