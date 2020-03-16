Menu
Bluebird's Sean Jasperson competes with Clinton's Ethan Munster
Clinton go ‘berserk’ in goal-fest

NICK KOSSATCH
16th Mar 2020 2:24 PM
SOCCER: Clinton started its preseason campaign in the best possible way with a 6-0 whitewash against Berserker in the first round of the FFA Cup.

Its next opponent, venue and when the game will be played is yet to be determined by Football Central Queensland.

Clinton coach Brad O’Sullivan said there was still room for improvement of his CQ Premier League division one side.

“I was pleased with the quality of the goals we scored but believe we left quite a few chances out there considering how much possession we had,” O’Sullivan said.

Mitch Innocend scored a brace while Matt Varnes, Liam Stephen, Ethan Munster and Tai Doran added their names to the scoresheet.

“Ethan Munster was our man of the match with a quality performance at central midfield,” O’Sullivan said.

“Defensively was good to keep a clean sheet but still had a few lapses in concentration that need to be addressed.”

Meanwhile, after last weekend’s washouts, it was effectively the first rounds of Gladstone Community Women’s and Men’s grading games.

Clinton’s second division men’s team posted a 2-1 win against BITS’ division one team.

Yaralla’s division one men’s team drew against BITS Gold 3-3 and BITS Blue knocked off the Gladstone competition’s division one men’s Clinton team 1-0.

Central Black were too good for Meteors 4-1 and Yaralla beat Gladstone United 1-0. In the women’s grading games, Central White and Meteors kept their respective BITS Dolphins and Clinton Ladies Division Two teams scoreless in 7-0 and 3-0 wins.

RELATED STORY: Knockout Cup and Central are on target again

RELATED STORY: It’s an early season Anzac Day clash

CLINTON’S

SUPER 6

FFA CUP MATCH

Premier Div 1

Clinton 6 d Southside-Berserker 0

Clinton goalscorers

Mitch Innocend 2

Matt Varnes

Liam Stephen

Ethan Munster

Tai Doran

Clinton Player of the Match

Ethan Munster

