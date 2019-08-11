Clinton get the double in a big win in the FCQ

SOCCER: Four goals to Matt Varnes helped Clinton surge past Southside United 10-0 in the third-last minor round game of the Football Central Queensland Premier League.

Despite the clean sweep result, Clinton coach Brad O'Sullivan said there were a few things he was not satisfied with.

"You think for a 10-0 result you'd be happy, but I think there was a bit of complacency early in the first half with our tempo and intensity," he said.

O'Sullivan said the team addressed this at half-time despite the result all but sewn up.

"They could have either continue doing what they have been doing or taken it on board which the players did," O'Sullivan said.

Clinton were ruthless in the final 45-minutes as Mitch Innocend produced a long range goal and also provided a handful of assists.

Sam Roberts scored a brace and Josh Finlay scored a goal from a corner.

O'Sullivan said the team is now setting its sights on much sterner competition in Yeppoon this Saturday night.

"Against Cap Coast we cannot afford to be complacent and the boys are really looking forward to that game," he said.

Meanwhile Central took on Cap Coast but there were no updates on the Football Central Queensland website at time of deadline.