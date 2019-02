OUTNUMBERED: Clinton's Josh Noonan is pressured by a Frenchville's Ryan Hawken, but Clinton's Anthony Cobb lends support. The Roos won a thrilling pre-season 6-a-side final in extra-time.

OUTNUMBERED: Clinton's Josh Noonan is pressured by a Frenchville's Ryan Hawken, but Clinton's Anthony Cobb lends support. The Roos won a thrilling pre-season 6-a-side final in extra-time. Jann Houley

SOCCER: Frenchville Roos inflicted some sort of revenge against Clinton in the final of the pre-season 6-A-Side Tournament in Frenchville last weekend.

But moving onto this weekend, Football Central Queensland Premier League reigning premiers Clinton will host Doon Villa FC in another pre-season clash on Saturday at 4pm.

Clinton came away from last weekend's tournament with three wins, a draw and a loss before the decider.

Captain Chris Hill said it was a typical Clinton versus Frenchville clash.

"It's been pretty much Frenchville and us for the past five years and we've always had good hit-outs against them and that final was nothing different," he said.

New Clinton coach Brad O'Sullivan said Saturday's match against Doon Villa would be a full-scale game.

"It's a return game because we went there to Doon Villa last year and hope this will be a yearly thing," he said.

"It will be our first real full trial hit-out and we'll run a big squad and trial our players in different positions."

The boss was impressed with the early season form of Hill and Josh Noonan as well as returning player Shannon Evans.

"He was a promising junior and is now back again and will push to play in our seniors or reserves side. And Josh Noonan was the leading goal-scorer of the tournament," O'Sullivan said.

With an away game against Nerimbera on March 16 to start the season proper, O'Sullivan noted some of the Rockhampton-based teams in the Football Central Queensland Premier League would have a new look.

"One thing that we have seen is that there has been a lot of player movements in between the Rocky clubs," he said.

"So some of those teams will look different to previous years."