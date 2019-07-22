Clinton FC show strong defence against Bluebirds

FOOTBALL: Clinton have managed to tie their match against the Bluebirds on Saturday night.

Both teams were unable to score in a match in which three Clinton players were given yellow cards - Chris Hill in the sixth minute, Liam Jones in the 18th and captain Mitchell Innocend in the 89th.

Coach Brad O'Sullivan said he was impressed with his team's defence on the night.

"Our defence is looking very solid - I say we got the best defensive record in the competition," O'Sullivan said.

"We've only conceded like nine goals (so far) ... I'm very happy with that."

For next week's match against Capricorn Coast FC, O'Sullivan said Clinton would undergo some positional changes due to player availability.

"We'll also work a bit more on our attacking ... we seem to either score off the goals or we struggle to score one, so we just need to improve in taking our chances.

"We are creating lots of chances (to score) but we need to find the back of the net a bit more."

While O'Sullivan credited the whole team for their outstanding defence, he also noted some standout players in the match.

Jakob Holmwood was cited for his solid defensive play in the midfield.

In addition, Anthony Cobb was also given kudos for his comeback effort from an injury last month.

"He's starting to find his straps again," O'Sullivan said.

Man of the match for the team was awarded to Joshua Noonan.

"He was outstanding as well," O'Sullivan said.

Over at Ryan Park in Rockhampton, Central FC lost their match against Frenchville 3-1.

Captain Nicholas Berry, Harrison Dean and Ryan Hawken scored goals for the winning side.