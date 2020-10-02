Clinton family in financial hell after cancer diagnosis

Four years ago Aimee Kennedy was diagnosed with cancer in three different places, reoccurring malignant gangligloma in her brain, and cervical and liver cancer.

"WHAT if mummy doesn't come back?"

Sierra, 5, and Jamie, 10, ask this question every time their mum, Aimee Kennedy, packs her bags for another hospital stay.

Four years ago Mrs Kennedy was diagnosed with cancer in three different places, reoccurring malignant gangligloma in her brain, and cervical and liver cancer.

Husband Paul Kennedy said the family was struggling to stay positive, given the odds were stacked against them.

"It's a worry that I can't shake," he said.

"It's my last thought at the end of the night, it's my first thought when I wake up in the morning.

"I know the little ones are going to be the ones most heavy hit … we are trying to live life as normal as possible."

Concerned about their financial position with ongoing medical treatments and everyday expenses, the family had one saving grace.

A GoFundMe page was set up by a family friend, Ria Elidemir, to help pay for medical expenses after Aimee used up her superannuation paying for past surgeries.

Ms Elidemir has also organised a weekend where volunteers would revamp Aimee's front and back yard.

Children Sierra and Jamie.

"She's been trying to fix her yard and fence for a very long time but it's been hard with (Paul) working full-time. Right now, it's just piles of dirt," Ms Elidemir said.

"She wants a place where she knows her kids are safe, she's safe and her dog is safe."

Ms Elidemir said a group of 25 volunteers had rallied together to help on October 17 to start the gardening process.

"This family deserves support, we're a small community why not try and get that support for them," she said.

Aimee Kennedy and her daughter Sierra.

"Every little bit counts, even if it's just the gardening or the fencing it's a start to her creation."

Mr Kennedy said the support from the community was overwhelming.

"As a family, it's a huge weight off our chest. We can spend that time knowing the surgery or any upcoming big bill we can tackle it," he said.

"It's huge," he said.

If you would like to help the Kennedys, you can donate to their GoFundMe page here or contact Ria on 0466 823 191.