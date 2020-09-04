Clinton Channel dredge departs port

The Woomera backhoe dredge has left the port of Gladstone after widening the Clinton Channel by about 100 metres, increasing ship safety.

The Woomera backhoe dredge has left the port of Gladstone after widening the Clinton Channel by about 100 metres, increasing ship safety.

A BACKHOE dredge vital in the Gladstone Ports Corporation’s Clinton Channel project has departed the port after improving safety for ships in the Clinton Channel.

The Woomera, which arrived in the port in March, helped widen the channel by about 100 metres, increasing safety for all ships using the waterway and passing each other.

GPC acting CEO Craig Walker said the Clinton Vessel Interaction Project CVIP would ensure the safety of all who work on, or in, the Clinton Channel.

“Safety is paramount at GPC, and this project has widened the channel by approximately 100 metres to allow vessels to safely pass each other,” Mr Walker said.

“Our focus is on the ongoing operation of a safe and busy port so we can continue to deliver sustainable economic growth and social prosperity for our region.”

The CVIP was the result of detailed planning and significant investigations to explore options to improve vessel interaction safety.

It was delivered under stringent environmental guidelines and, in a first for GPC, live environmental monitoring data was made available via the GPC website.

“Throughout the project, we completed ongoing water turbidity (water clarity) and light monitoring at a range of sites across Port Curtis,” Mr Walker said.

“We also closely monitored sensitive receptors like seagrass to ensure the marine ecosystem remained healthy.”

“GPC is the gateway to trade, jobs and prosperity in Central Queensland.

“This project further demonstrates our commitment to ensuring our region is ready to take advantage of future opportunities.”

Gladstone Ports Corporation is working with Maritime Safety Queensland to upgrade the safety of the port by installing new beacons and widening the Clinton Channel. Picture: Chrissy Harris

The Port of Gladstone has been identified as a Priority Port Development Area within the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area.

The project is consistent with the Reef 2050 Long-Term Sustainability Plan.

Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, said the project delivered a positive injection to the local area in uncertain times.

“Our local economy received a boost, with 55 Gladstone locals employed on GPC’s Clinton Vessel Interaction Project,” he said.

“Another 21 Gladstone businesses secured work, providing services such as crane hire, water supply and cleaning.

“This project has provided jobs and employment security for Gladstone locals and businesses while ensuring our Port remains strong and safe,” he said.

The Clinton Channel widening projected was done by Queensland company Hall Contracting.

CEO Cameron Hall said they were proud to have worked with GPC and the Gladstone community.

“We know projects like this not only create jobs and contribute to the local economy, they also build capacity across the industry,” Mr Hall said.

“The project team – and the Woomera – have delivered this project safely, on time and in accordance with stringent environmental requirements, and we are proud of our achievements.”

RELATED STORIES:

Gladstone port to recieve $1m safety upgrade

GPC dredging project approved with 20 conditions

Have your say on Queensland’s future here