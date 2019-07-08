CLINIC CLOSURE: Clients left scrambling to source parts

Connect Hearing in West Gladstone shut its doors two weeks ago, leaving hundreds of clients in the dark.

THE Gladstone branch of a national hearing clinic chain has closed down.

Daryl Crabtree is one person who depended on the clinic for the proper maintenance of his hearing aid.

He found out about the closure last Thursday and he's disappointed about the lack of communication.

"Connect never gave me any warning or hint that they would no longer have an office in Gladstone,” Mr Crabtree said.

Mr Crabtree needed to order batteries and filters for his hearing device and had to source them from Rockhampton.

When his wife called the their office, she was informed customers should have known about the Gladstone store's closure.

"She was told that Gladstone office were instructed to send out letters advising their customers of the closure,” Mr Crabtree said.

"No such letter has been received by me.”

He's hoping the Rockhampton store will send him the necessary items for his aid.

"Not all hearing aids are the same type - each provider has their own make, which makes it a bit harder to get them properly serviced when they stop working.”

Mr Crabtree is also looking for another clinic to attend.

Connect Hearing also shut down their Bundaberg branch last month.

A letter to clinics provided to sister publication News Mail stated the company chose to invest in new centre designs and leadership development.