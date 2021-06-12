Menu
News

Climber in hospital after medical episode on Mt Beerwah

Maddie Manwaring
12th Jun 2021 11:38 AM
A climber has been taken to hospital after suffering a medical episode while hiking Mount Beerwah on Saturday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to the mountain at about 9.45am.

She said one person was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with no injuries.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said State Emergency Service and Queensland Fire and Rescue crews including remote rescue technicians were called to the scene but were stood down.

She said the climber had managed to make their own way down the mountain.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

