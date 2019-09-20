Climate strike message is one for all ages

People of all ages from across the region came out to participate in the Global Climate Strike today, September 20, outside Gladstone Regional Council chambers.

People of all ages from across the region came out to participate in the Global Climate Strike today, September 20, outside Gladstone Regional Council chambers.

Year 10 Gladstone State High School student and organiser Emily Dunnett said there were about 30 people protesting.

“I’m really surprised that the community was actually quite supportive,” Emily said.

“There were a few people that said a few nasty things but that's kind of expected.”

Emily said the protest walk began outside the chambers and went through the Feast on East markets before returning to the council chambers.

“I definitely think we got our voices heard by the public,” she said.

Karen Nexer and her son Jai participated in the protest.

Mrs Nexer said it was important to raise awareness of climate change.

“We need some action on climate change, not in 2050,” she said.