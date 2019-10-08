Menu
Legal experts say that if protesters are harmed during removal or arrest they won't have access to compensation
Environment

The unforeseen money risk climate protestors face

James Allen
by
8th Oct 2019 3:53 PM
PROTESTERS are being warned that they could suffer legal consequences and rights to compensation if they are injured by police during arrest.

This caution comes as tensions in Brisbane CBD continue to rise due to climate change protests slowing down the city.

Law specialist Mark O'Connor says protesters that refuse or are injured during an arrest would waver their ability to claim compensation.

Mr O'Connor says that unless protesters can provide evidence that  unreasonable force was used, their claim would be void. 

City workers however are eligible to sue protesters if they suffer financially or are even late to work say Brisbane lawyers.

Police have witnessed shocking behaviour from activists such as gluing themselves to streets, attaching themselves to concrete blocks, and suspending themselves under bridges. 

"My advice to the climate change protesters is that once they have made their point they should follow lawful police directions to clear the street. If they refuse to move they bring any consequences upon themselves," Mr O'Connor says. 

He also warned motorists to be alert and wary of protesters blocking the road especially during peak-hour.

"It's different though if a protester is blocking the road and is clipped by a car. The protester would be entitled to pursue a compensation claim against the motorist for his or her injuries although their damages could be reduced if their actions increased the risk of injury," he says.

Legally drivers are expected to be alert to unexpected hazards, and they should be ready to encounter protesters blocking the road.
 

