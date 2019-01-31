Cliff Richard tribute show comes out of The Shadows to GECC

WIRED FOR SOUND: The Cliff Richard and The Shadows 60th Anniversary Tribute Concert will be appearing at the GECC Friday night.

CLIFF Richard impersonator Whalen Hughes is amazed there aren't more tribute bands belting out the British music legend's hits.

"He's really popular in Australia. There's such a huge fan base for his music," Hughes said.

"I think he's the only artist in the world ever to have a number-one-selling album five decades in a row.

"No one else has ever done that."

Hughes has been surprised by how well his tribute show has been received.

"It's amazing how many Cliff Richard fans are out there," he said.

"He was one of the biggest selling artists in Europe, after Elvis and The Beatles.

"When we tell people we're doing a Cliff Richard show and name some of the songs, they remember them all, and it's the same for The Shadows.

"The really amazing thing is, he's nearly 80 and he's still going.

"In fact the last tour he did of Australia was two or three years ago."

Hughes said the two-hour show included most of Richard's and The Shadow's hits.

"We could do much more than that but we had to nail it down to the most popular stuff," Hughes said.

"That's why we can't understand why no one else is performing his music.

"We did hear of one bloke in the UK performing his songs and that Cliff actually joined him on stage.

"One of the Shadows, Hank Marvin, lives in Perth, we're hoping he comes to the show."

The Cliff Richard and The Shadows 60th Anniversary show will be playing at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre tomorrow night.

For info visit the GECC website or Facebook page.

Pulse Fast Facts

Cliff Richard and The Shadows 60th Anniversary Tribute Concert

When: Tomorrow

Time: 7.30pm

Where: GECC

Contact 49722822

Tickets