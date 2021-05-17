‘Clever’ way to always get fresh Macca’s

Sydney man's hack to always getting fresh Macca's. Picture: Instagram/Cake Mail.

It's a truth universally acknowledged that there's nothing more annoying than ordering Macca's, only to end up with cold chips.

OK sure, it might be more of a First World problem than an actual disaster, but you'll be pleased to know there's an easy fix available.

Sydney man Jonny Massaad posted on his Instagram page Cake Mail last month how he managed to get fresh chips from the fast food giant.

"Another Macca's hack: order chips with no salt and they'll be fresher than the ones with salt because they have to make it fresh," he said in the video.

The chips with salt were colder. Picture: Instagram/Cake Mail.

"Just to compare, we ordered one with salt and one without."

Mr Massaad then used a thermometer to test the temperature of the two chips, with the one with salt 24.3 degrees and the one without 36.9 degrees.

Then all you had to do was "put your own salt" on the chips and enjoy, Mr Massaad said.

His video got dozens of comments from people praising the "clever" hack or admitting that they already did this.

Mr Massaad would just add his own salt to the chips. Picture: Instagram/Cake Mail.

"I used to do this and I was so cocky with it that I would ask them for salt sachets after they gave me my food," one commented.

"I add Saxa Chicken salt to mine. Freshly cooked fries are always better," another added.

But not everyone agreed, with some arguing it created unnecessary work for McDonald's employees and meant a longer wait.

"This makes their job 10 times harder especially in busy periods, just ask for fresh fries," one person said.

"Yeah, but you also have to wait like 10 mins for some chips soooooo," another commented.

He mixed espresso with what appears to be a chocolate milkshake. Picture: TikTok/BradCanning

Macca's drink hack labelled 'best ever'

If you're more of a sweet than savoury fan then you might be more interested in this Macca's hack by Melbourne man Brad Canning.

Mr Canning added an espresso shot to a chocolate thickshake and after giving it a good stir, gave it a taste, sharing the video on TikTok.

"Probably the best life hack ever, this is so good. Also, the single shot was enough," he said.

The video has since racked up over 125,000 views, however, some argued it was unnecessary as Macca's already had a coffee shake on the menu.

A spokesman for McDonald's Australia told news.com.au real coffee is used in its shakes - but others pointed out it appeared Brad had mixed his with a chocolate thickshake, which would make it a mocca shake, something not on the Macca's menu.

Largely though, people were just excited by the drink inspiration, tagging friends to state they should try it next time they're in a restaurant.

While the ones he requested without salt were hotter. Picture: Instagram/Cake Mail.