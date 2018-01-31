The best places to see lunar trifecta tonight in Gladstone

A super blue blood moon is on the way tonight.

THE night sky over Gladstone will be free of clouds for tonight's rare "super blue blood" moon event.

The office of the Rockhampton Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed that skies will remain clear throughout the night.

The eclipse will begin at 9.48pm with the full eclipse occurring at 10.15pm and expecting to last until 12.08am. The eclipse will end at 1.11am.

Best vantage points to witness the event around the Gladstone Region will be any open space, beach or from numerous lookouts, such as, Auckland Hill, Round Hill, Jeff Ringland Dr (Powerhouse lookout), Peters Play Park at Tannum Sands and Bustard Bay lookout at Seventeen Seventy.

Quick facts:

Super moon occurs when the moon's orbit is closest to the Earth

Blue moon is the second full moon in a month

Blood moon occurs when the moon enters the Earth's shadow

Are you planning to see the super moon tonight? Please send us your photos to share with our readers via email or Facebook.