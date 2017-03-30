Clear skies for Gladstone as clean up begins

AND SO IT BEGINS: The clean up around town has already started, people armed with brooms and buckets have taken to the Gladstone Valley Square Shopping Centre to flush out the floodwater and mess.

THE sun is beating down on Gladstone and the flood waters have receded, for the most part.

The clean up has begun after the region was lashed by severe winds, heavy rain and flash flooding this morning.

Look out at the sunshine and you wouldn't know it, but debris strewn across roads, fallen trees and flood-damaged properties tell another story.

Ex-Cyclone Debbie has passed the region and continues south.

The worst seems to be over for Gladstone, touch wood, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting sunshine and clear skies tomorrow.