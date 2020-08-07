Clear run for Pure Endurance ride through Kinchant hills

IT WAS a clear run in every sense for the Pure Endurance ride at Kinchant Dam at the weekend.

The 32 riders saddled up and opted for either the 20km or 5km rides on Saturday and Sunday, with each embracing the essence of endurance riding.

For young Charli Bryden, her first endurance ride on her first horse was a clean one, returning a clear vet check and a sense of accomplishment that went with it.

It was the first ride for the club at Kinchant, and marked the traditional horse’s birthday of August 1.

And riders are already gearing up for the next in Bowen to be hosted by the Whitsunday Regional Endurance Riders Association on August 22-23.

Find the group on Facebook by searching WRERA Whitsunday Endurance Riders.

For Pure Endurance, another ride is in the works for the coming months, with anyone interested urged to stay tuned to the club’s Facebook page.