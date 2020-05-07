Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison will deliver a 'clear roadmap' and 'clear changes' to restrictions at Friday's national cabinet meeting.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison will deliver a 'clear roadmap' and 'clear changes' to restrictions at Friday's national cabinet meeting.
Politics

A 'clear roadmap' out of lockdown is due tomorrow

7th May 2020 7:17 PM

The Prime Minister will outline a "three-step framework" for easing restrictions at the national meeting tomorrow.

Despite the fact that decisions around restrictions in each state and territory will be left to respective leaders, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says the prime minister will try to shape their final decisions.

"If we're being honest, I think the federal government would like things to be back to normal a bit quicker and businesses to reopen," he told 2GB radio on Thursday.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said what he "expects" to come from the meeting is a "clear roadmap out, with clear stages".

Australia has now recorded nearly 6900 cases of COVID-19, with 3044 in New South Wales, 1454 in Victoria, 1045 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 551 in Western Australia, 224 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll stands at 97.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus economy editors picks health politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your go-to guide to spoiling mum this Mother’s Day

        premium_icon Your go-to guide to spoiling mum this Mother’s Day

        Mothers Day WHILE Mother’s Day celebrations are looking a little different this year, it doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate and spoil her from afar.

        'Really important': Volunteers uncover 1000s of hatchlings

        premium_icon 'Really important': Volunteers uncover 1000s of hatchlings

        News More than 1000 hatchlings were recorded this turtle nesting season as 25 new...

        Artists turn trash into treasure

        premium_icon Artists turn trash into treasure

        News The inaugural Sculptures by Gladstone Harbour competition saw residents make art...

        Windy conditions expected to ease

        premium_icon Windy conditions expected to ease

        News Wind gusts of over 50km/h were recorded across Gladstone this week.