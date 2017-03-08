Gladstone to score new public holiday, lose one

Councillor Chris Trevor said his suggestions included a public holiday would include a day off for the Harbour Festival or the Boyne Tannum Hook Up or even Melbourne Cup Day.

WHILE the future of the Gladstone Show Society is foggy, one thing is clear: the show holiday will no longer exist in 2018.

In its place, residents will be the decider of a new, Gladstone-only public holiday and the options are endless, Gladstone Regional deputy mayor Christ Trevor said.

Revealed at the council's general meeting yesterday was Cr Trevor's idea to put a stop to the Gladstone Show, combine it with the Mt Larcom show, and build a multi-purpose sporting facility on the show-grounds.

But regardless on whether this goes ahead, the council made the permanent decision to no longer have a city-wide day off dedicated to the Gladstone Show.

Which would likely see the end of the Gladstone Show, according to Cr Trevor who said taking away the dedicated holiday would see the show being held on a regular weekday or weekend, when "most people have other plans".

Cr Trevor said the date of the new holiday would be something residents needed to consider.

His suggestions included a public holiday for the Harbour Festival or the Boyne Tannum Hook Up or even Melbourne Cup Day.

He even came up with his own idea: Gladstone Great Aussie Backyard BBQ Day.

"And by doing this we have sent a clear message to the show society, that there will be no holiday for that event in 2018," he said.

The council has given the show society until April 7 to respond on whether they will surrender the show-ground and transfer the trusteeship, or continue to run the show.

If the society refuses to surrender the grounds, the council will then make a submission to the State Government and request to become sole trustees of the grounds "in the best interest of the Gladstone community".

It will be after this process that the council will open a "have your say" period where residents can vote on a date/event for the new public holiday.