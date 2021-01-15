Cleaner used drugs before crashing car
A woman involved in a car crash at Burua tested positive to having marijuana in her system.
Elizabeth Jane Sbresni pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drug-driving.
The court was told that police received information about a crash on Haddock Dr, Burua, on November 9.
Police located a Mazda 3 off the side of the road.
Sbresni gave a positive indication for drugs on a roadside test and said she had recently used marijuana.
Further tests showed the drug in the 23-year-old’s system.
The self-represented cleaner said she had been working with probation and counselling to try and get out of drug use.
She said she shouldn’t have driven.
Sbresni was fined $350 and was disqualified from driving for three months.
