Elizabeth Sbresni pleaded guilty to drug-driving.
Crime

Cleaner used drugs before crashing car

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
15th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
A woman involved in a car crash at Burua tested positive to having marijuana in her system.

Elizabeth Jane Sbresni pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drug-driving.

The court was told that police received information about a crash on Haddock Dr, Burua, on November 9.

Police located a Mazda 3 off the side of the road.

Sbresni gave a positive indication for drugs on a roadside test and said she had recently used marijuana.

Further tests showed the drug in the 23-year-old’s system.

The self-represented cleaner said she had been working with probation and counselling to try and get out of drug use.

She said she shouldn’t have driven.

Sbresni was fined $350 and was disqualified from driving for three months.

