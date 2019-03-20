Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Darryl Christopher Wessling, 34, was suffering financial strain when he assaulted a cleaner.
Darryl Christopher Wessling, 34, was suffering financial strain when he assaulted a cleaner. Facebook
Crime

Cleaner attacked with bat over bond-clean bill

Chloe Lyons
by
20th Mar 2019 10:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANGER over an unpaid bond-clean bill turned violent when a man struck the cleaner with a bat, breaking his arm.

Darryl Christopher Wessling, 34, was suffering financial strain during a move and failed to pay a man who cleaned his house after the bill was more than quoted.

Wessling was confronted about the payment when he later ran into the man and he said he would pay later, but snapped when the man said he would send a bill to his home.

He then got a bat out of his car and swung it at the cleaner several times before hitting him in the arm, causing a severe elbow fracture which required medical intervention and physiotherapy.

Wessling pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court to assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, which had been reduced from his original charge of grievous bodily harm.

The father-of-three is expecting another child in the coming months with his wife and is the primary caregiver.

The court heard Wessling grew up with a violent father and went on to suffer anger management problems but has received counselling since the assault.

Wessling's defence counsel told the court he over-reacted when the victim said he would send a letter to his home as it meant he knew his home address.

He further stated the bat was in Wessling's car to hold the boot up as the hydraulic system was broken.

Judge Glen Cash said the offending was an "aberration" and out-of-character for Wessling who had no criminal history.

Wessling was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment, immediately suspended for an operational period of 18 months.

assault assault occasioning bodily harm crime maroochydore district court scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    HOLY SMOKES: New Gladstone business taps into vape market

    premium_icon HOLY SMOKES: New Gladstone business taps into vape market

    News The owner says he started smoking at age 15. He has since quit and says he now wants to equip others with the tools to do so.

    • 20th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    Cricket star still opts to cast his line in Gladstone

    premium_icon Cricket star still opts to cast his line in Gladstone

    News Nathan Reardon considers the region a "hidden gem”.

    Marine art turning heads at Gladstone airport

    Marine art turning heads at Gladstone airport

    News Famous barramundi sculpture on another journey of discovery.

    A day of fashion, food and fun at Easter fashion parade

    premium_icon A day of fashion, food and fun at Easter fashion parade

    News The event raises funds to purchase much-needed hospital equipment