Clean-up bill expected to be in the thousands

UNDER WATER: The Gladstone region has been inundated with rain which has caused flash flooding in some areas in town.

IT ONLY took a matter of hours for the Harbour City BMX club to be engulfed by a raging torrent of water.

And it's not the first time this has happened at the Sun Valley track.

Each time a decent downpour drenches Gladstone, the BMX track suffers by virtue of an expensive clean-up bill.

It's an issue that's been dogging the club for 20 years and has become progressively worse.

Track director Sheldon Cosford has been at the club since 1997 and says the track's location, adjacent to a tributary flowing into nearby Tigalee Creek and at the foot of a hill off Glenlyon Rd, puts it in a precarious position.

"We've always had problems with the creek coming up during the rain, but it's been more of problem in the last eight years from all the silt building up," he said.

Mr Cosford and a group of volunteers will be responsible for the clean-up, with the bill expected to run into the thousands.

Prevention is better than a cure for the club and it all starts with the creek.

"We've been trying to get onto (Gladstone Regional) Council for a while but they've deemed it a natural creek and aren't going to touch it," Mr Cosford added.

"We've approached the council at least once a year for the past 10 years - the creek sediment really needs to be dug out."

Mr Cosford said it will take a week of dry weather before repairs can begin, with about 60 tonnes of granite, valued at $2000, needed.

The damage bill will increase if the water has seeped into their registration hut and storage shed.

Club president Bruce Crow says the club need to spend $100,000 to upgrade facilities in order to make the track more weather tolerant.

"It's a catch-22 situation," he said. "Do your address the flow of the creek or relocate the track?

"If you cant relocate the club you're looking at massive draining upgrades."

A council spokesperson said it was "always open for discussion and have a range of different sporting grants."