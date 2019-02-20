Menu
Judith Pungkarta Inkamala and Albert Namatjira built this terracotta piece displayed in touring exhibition Clay Stories: Contemporary Indigenous Ceramics from Remote Australia.
News

Clay workshops will help you mould your artistic skills

Noor Gillani
by
20th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
TWO clay workshops will be held this weekend in conjunction with the official launch of Clay Stories: Contemporary Indigenous Ceramics from Remote Australia.

The free exhibit is currently showing at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum until March 23.

Sabbia Gallery director and exhibition curator Anna Grigson said the touring show featured pieces from more than 20 indigenous artists represented by the gallery.

"We represent a number of (Ernaballa Arts) artists,” Ms Grigson said.

"Ernabella Arts is probably the most developed group of ceramic artists in Australia when it comes to indigenous works.

"Whilst working with them I got to know other art centre managers ... studios such as Hermannsburg Potters in the central desert who've been working with coil-built pots for a really long time, Erub Arts on Damley Island in the Torres Straits ... then you've got Girringun Aboriginal Art Centre.”

Ms Grigson said the aim of the exhibit was to highlight the standard of work being created in remote indigenous art centres which did not "get access to city galleries very often”.

Two workshops will be held to complement the exhibit launch and will teach participants to make ceramic objects and understand the importance of clay as a story-telling medium.

They will be headed by artists Nephi Denham and Abe Muriata.

"Nephi is a younger artist but probably one of the finest ceramic artist there,” Ms Grigson said.

"Abe Muriata is quite new to ceramics but the best known weaver.”

An adult's workshop will run on Friday from 10.30am- 12.30pm and a children's (8-15 years) workshop will run on Saturday at the same time.

Bookings are required.

Phone 4976 6766 or email gragm@gladstone.qld.gov.au to reserve a place.

Gladstone Observer

