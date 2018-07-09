CLASS FAILURE: We name Gladstone schools banning bad kids

TOO HARSH? Expert says don't kick naughty students out of school

CHILDREN assaulting and threatening other kids and teachers with hammers, box-cutters, knives, scissors and other weapons are among the events that led to more than 6700 suspensions and expulsions across Gladstone region state schools in the past five years.

A NewsRegional analysis of Education Department data shows students were more likely to receive short suspensions with 24 Gladstone and Biloela schools issuing 6292 of these.

There were 274 long suspensions and 149 exclusions over the five years.

The special investigation also shows there were 25 episodes of physical misconduct with a range of weapons at state schools in the Central Queensland education region in 2016-17.

Five of the region's larger schools had the most disciplinary absences.

Gladstone State High School recorded 1618 suspensions and expulsions in 2013-2017.

Toolooa State High School had 1289, Tannum Sands State High School imposed 753, Biloela State High School issued 579 and Kin Kora State School had 375.

The Observer sought comment from local principals but they did not respond to the request.

Queensland Teachers' Union Gladstone representative Dan Coxen said suspensions and expulsions were a last resort.

"All schools develop their own responsible behaviour plans and if students cross that line there needs to be a consequence," Mr Coxen said.

Education Minister Grace Grace urged carers to be good role models and for students to consider their actions.

"There is no place for poor behaviour, bullying or violence in our schools," Ms Grace said.

Queensland Secondary Principals' Association president Mark Breckenridge said disciplinary absences helped maintain safety at schools.

"They are not the first point of action, they are a stage approach to maintaining discipline and sometimes a disciplinary action has to be applied," he said.

A Department of Education spokesperson said each school had a written plan that spelled out how schools managed unruly kids.

"The Responsible Behaviour Plan for Students ... outlines that there are certain types of behaviour serious enough to warrant a significant consequence such as exclusion," the spokesperson said.

"For example, a student who uses a weapon at school could expect to be proposed for exclusion."

Children and young people are facing tough punishments when they break significant rules at school. dima_sidelnikov

Push for more funding to help at-risk students

MORE Federal Government funding could be the key to stopping students from misbehaving and having to be removed from school.

The Queensland Teachers' Union urged Federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to reverse the "$1.9 billion cut in public school funding" so principals could hire more guidance counsellors to help children and young people with behavioural issues.

The Federal Government provides 20 per cent of state school funding and 80 per cent of funding for private schools, QTU Gladstone representative Dan Coxen said.

"We are calling on the Federal Government to deliver needs-based funding and this has left state schools at a disadvantage," Mr Coxen said.

"We would like to see more guidance officers allocated to state schools because they work with children who have behavioural needs."

Mr Birmingham said there was sufficient federal money flowing into state schools.

"This means there's no reason schools won't be able to continue to support teachers and new or existing initiatives, such as specialist teachers or targeted intervention programs," he said.

"Also, following a recent review into how to ensure our record and growing investment in schools is used as effectively as possible, we will work with the states and territories and school systems to ensure schools and teachers are armed with the most effective and evidence-based methods and reforms to help deliver better outcomes for Australian students." - NewsRegional

Children and young people can be suspended or expelled from school for a range of reasons. MarkPiovesan

BY THE NUMBERS

Number of disciplinary absences across Gladstone region schools 2013-2017:

Gladstone State High School: 1618

Toolooa State High School: 1289

Tannum Sands State High School: 753

Biloela State High School: 579

Kin Kora State School: 375

Rosedale State School: 375

Moura State High School: 332

Clinton State School: 252

Gladstone West State School: 200

Calliope State School: 159

Gladstone South State School: 122

Baralaba State School: 105

Agnes Water State School: 89

Tannum Sands State School: 82

Mount Larcom State School: 67

Rosella Park School: 67

Gladstone Central State School: 54

Moura State School: 54

Biloela State School: 42

Miriam Vale State School: 38

Mount Murchison State School: 28

Theodore State School: 18

Boyne Island State School: 17

Benaraby State School: 0

Source: Department of Education