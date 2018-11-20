Menu
The Airport received the most rainfall recorded in the region. Greg Miller
Clash of weather systems brought weekend rain

Mark Zita
by
20th Nov 2018 11:00 AM

TWO weather systems caused significant rainfall across the Gladstone Region on Sunday night.

Gladstone Airport received the most rainfall in the area, recording 11mm of rain overnight.

Boyne Island came in second with 8mm of rain, with the Gladstone radar site receiving 5mm.

Outside of the CBD, Calliope and Benaraby only received 2mm and 3mm respectively.

Forecaster Lachlan Stoney said a combination of a trough and a southeasterly change was the cause of the rain.

"There was a trough that went through the area, so some showers and storms got going in the afternoon, and pushed through from the inland areas," Mr Stoney said.

"It arrived at the same time as a southeasterly change which was pushing up the coast, bringing showers from the sea."

The Bureau expects calmer, partly cloudy days for today and tomorrow, with maximum temperatures ranging from the high 20s to the low 30s.

However on Thursday, another westerly trough will push through the region, bringing showers and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening.

The weather will clear up later, with the weather bureau predicting a sunny weekend, and maximum temperatures between 32C-34C.

