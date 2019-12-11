Claremont trial sees victim’s final hours

Bradley Robert Edwards is on trial in the Supreme Court of Western Australia. Picture: AAP Image/Supplied by Anne Barnetson

Footage of Jane Rimmer's final hours has been shown at the Claremont serial killings trial in Perth.

Accused former Telstra technician Bradley Robert Edwards denies murdering the 23-year-old in June 1996, 18-year-old Sarah Spiers earlier that year and Ciara Glennon, 27, in March 1997.

During the testimony of cold case homicide squad detective sergeant Justin Geary in the Western Australia Supreme Court on Tuesday, CCTV footage was played of Ms Rimmer on a pub crawl with friends.

It showed her walking into The Continental Hotel just before 10pm and later chatting cheerily outside.

She was similarly seen outside nearby Club Bayview just before midnight but did not go in.

The court previously heard the group headed back to The Continental minutes later and she peeled off while they waited for a taxi.

They then spotted her as they drove by and asked if she wanted to get in. It was the last time they saw her.

The final clip of footage in which Ms Rimmer was captured will be played when court resumes on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Robyn Peters, 55, testified that the night Ms Spiers vanished, she was woken in her Mosman Park home by three long "really loud, horrible" female screams about 2.30am.

They were piercing enough for her to jump out of bed and investigate from her balcony.

But she didn't see anything. "It was completely silent, no cars," she said.

Defence counsel Paul Yovich tried to cast doubt on which night Ms Peters heard the screams.

She told police in a 2018 statement they came after she attended a house-warming party but she said friends had since corrected her that event was the following night.

Mr Yovich pointed out Ms Peters suffered some memory loss after being injured in a balcony collapse in 2000.

"You want to match the experience you had with the disappearance of Sarah Spiers, don't you?" he asked.

Ms Peters disagreed, saying she had mixed up where she had been that night because it had been such a long time.

She insisted her call to Crime Stoppers eight days after Ms Spiers vanished correctly stated she heard the screams about 3am on January 27, 1996.

Several witnesses have already testified hearing "blood curdling" screams in the area around that time.

Family friend and schoolmate Chelsea Palmer, 41, also took the stand about the last time she saw Ms Spiers at Club Bayview.

"She was coherent, she was happy … it was a nice conversation from what I remember, talking about her working," Ms Palmer said.

"(Later) as she left, I said goodbye to her." Ms Palmer and her friends left up to one hour later and immediately got a taxi from a rank outside.

They drove past a phone box used by Ms Spiers to call for a taxi moments before she was abducted.

"I did not see anyone at all on the street," Ms Palmer said.

The driver who picked up the group, Jaroslav Krupnik, was meant to collect Ms Spiers, who wanted to go to Mosman Park, but immediately looked for another fare when he could not find her.

Mr Krupnik had a strong Czech accent when he testified last week but Ms Palmer said he had no accent.