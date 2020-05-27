Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A health worker takes a blood sample for a quick COVID-19 test.
A health worker takes a blood sample for a quick COVID-19 test.
Health

Claims Rocky nurse travelled to Blackwater while infectious

Melanie Plane
27th May 2020 1:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Health authorities say the Rockhampton nurse who tested positive for COVID-19 travelled to Blackwater just days before her results were returned.

According to The Australian reports, the nurse, who worked at North Rockhampton Nursing Centre, is the suspected source of infection for a 30-year-old miner who died yesterday.

The Blackwater man tested positive for COVID-19 during his autopsy yesterday afternoon.

He had many underlying health conditions and the coroner is working to establish whether he died of COVID-19 or another medical condition.

The Australian reports that the Rockhampton nurse travelled to Blackwater four days before she tested positive for the virus.

The publication claims the nurse will face further questioning from Queensland Health authorities today, and it is not known whether she had any contact with the miner.

The Morning Bulletin is working to verify the information with Queensland Health.

coronavirus blackwater coronavirus death coronaviusrockhampton north rockhampton nursing centre
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 8 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 8 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

        Elder wants to ‘fill the gap’ in journey to reconciliation

        premium_icon Elder wants to ‘fill the gap’ in journey to reconciliation

        News He says Australians need to work together to build a strong foundation for...

        Firefighters rescue resident in building blaze

        premium_icon Firefighters rescue resident in building blaze

        Breaking Firefighters had to perform first aid as rooms became covered in smoke.

        Vehicle engulfed by flames

        premium_icon Vehicle engulfed by flames

        News Emergency services and Aurizon staff were on scene in the early hours of the...