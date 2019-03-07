Menu
Brisbane's Queensland Combined Emergency Services Academy's latest round of recruits has 11 women and this is the largest number ever recruited in a single round. Matt Taylor GLA181218FIRE
City's newest firefighter to come from a unique recruit pool

Noor Gillani
7th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
AT LEAST one new firefighter is expected to be deployed to Gladstone in the next few months.

Brisbane's Queensland Combined Emergency Services Academy's latest round of recruit intakes has 32 recruits, including 11 women.

This is the largest number of women Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has ever recruited in a single round.

After graduating, recruits will be deployed across the state and three will be sent to Gladstone and Rockhampton.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said it was "wonderful” to see a diverse group of trainees.

"These women passed exactly the same exams as the other recruits and they are powerful both physically and mentally,” Mr Crawford said.

"This week we are celebrating ... International Women's Day on March 8.

"So it's a wonderful coincidence to be able to welcome this historic intake of female recruits.”

QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll said over the next 16 weeks, the recruits would be exposed to intensive exercises to prepare them for becoming qualified firefighters.

"The role of a firefighter is challenging and varied so it is important the training course reflects this,” Ms Carroll said.

"Recruits will gain skills in several areas, including road crash rescue, hazardous materials, firefighting and vertical rescue.”

