KIT DONATIONS: Back L-R, QAL advisor - Human Resources Caitlin ann, Anglican Parish of Gladstone's Parish elder Herb St Pierre, Ozcare's Bernie Louise, QAL Superintendent - Human Resources. Front L-R, Parish priest Daniel Jayaraj and Ozcare's Lou Jones.
City's largest company stands up against domestic violence

Noor Gillani
24th Nov 2018 9:00 AM
QUEENSLAND Alumina Limited is reminding employees about the significance of preventing domestic and family violence.

With the Community Co-ordinated Response to Domestic and Family Violence and the Zonta Club of Gladstone, the company held a 500-burger breakfast for employees and contractors on Thursday ahead of White Ribbon Day.

The event was held to raise awareness of family and domestic violence and provide information on where to seek help.

QAL general manager Mike Dunstan said as Gladstone's largest employer it was important the alumina refinery adhered to social responsibility and addressed such issues.

"Information sessions were delivered ... to advise QAL team members on how people can recognise and support family and friends affected by domestic and family violence,” Mr Dunstan said.

This year QAL donated 100 unisex toiletry kits including shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, razor, comb and vanity packs, to local Gladstone shelters to support their crises accommodation services.

"The kits were donated to Ozcare Gladstone and the Anglican Parish Gladstone who provide emergency accommodation assistance to people affected by domestic and family violence,” Mr Dunstan said.

"The items were selected following feedback.

"We wanted to support these families by lightening the load even in a very small way ... we hope to have a ripple effect in the Gladstone community.”

Last year, QAL implemented a family and domestic violence policy for its employees who may be affected by violence, as part of a commitment to "zero harm”.

The policy provides support through services such as additional leave (10 days), emergency accommodation, emergency financial assistance and personal safety plans.

