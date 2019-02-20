Menu
SPACE EXPLORER: Dr Brad Tucker is currently leading a project to build a network of ultraviolet telescopes in the atmosphere in order to find a ninth planet in the solar system. He has also consulted on science fiction movie Alien: Covenant.
News

City's first event of its kind is reaching for the stars

Noor Gillani
by
20th Feb 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS year's World Science Festival Brisbane events held in Gladstone will feature some of the most exciting yet, including the city's first stargazing night.

The event will be run by Australian National University astrophysicist Dr Brad Tucker.

"Right now Mars is really good to take a look at, you know, it does look like a red planet,” Dr Tucker said.

"A little bit later we can look at some more faint things, so for instance ... a nebula (which is) a bunch of gas from an exploding star.

"We'll try to look at a few globular clusters and these are just balls of millions of stars in a little area.”

Dr Tucker said he will also highlight the many space-related breakthroughs being achieved in Australia during a public talk.

"We're doing a lot of interesting things all the way from potentially launching rockets, to building satellites of a size that can fit in your hand, to even working on a mission with Japan to mine an asteroid,” he said.

Other attractions at the festival will be an arachnid display in the Street Science exhibition in which Queensland Museum scientists will bust spider-related myths and demonstrate how certain ones glow under ultraviolet light.

Hologram start-up BOP Industries will also display items such as 3D printing pens and augmented reality devices.

The festival's Gladstone's schedule will run March 1-2. Visit worldsciencefestival.com.au/2019-festival-program.

Gladstone Observer

