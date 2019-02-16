City's blackout romance on Valentine's Day

BLACKOUT: Ergon Energy's Power Outage Finder showed 742 customers in Gladstone Central and West Gladstone were affected by the outage.

COUPLES wanting a romantic candlelit dinner got what they wished for on Valentine's Day night with a blackout affecting more than 700 customers.

Areas of Gladstone received some much-needed rain after a dry beginning to 2019 but with the rain came thunder, lightning and the inevitable power outage.

Ergon Energy's Power Outage Finder showed 742 customers in Gladstone Central and West Gladstone were affected by the outage, which happened moments after a lightning strike at 6.54pm.

Power was restored to the CBD at 7.17pm but not before hundreds of people sat in darkness for 23 minutes.

It wasn't an ideal situation for packed restaurants near the city who were already dealing with a busy night of trade.

The Reef Hotel experienced a partial blackout, forcing poker players participating in an APL Gladstone event to play with the aid of lamps.

Reef Hotel general manager Duncan Richardson said storm-related blackouts were "the nature of the beast" during summer months.

"Fortunately the emergency lighting cut in but it wasn't a huge amount of light," Mr Richardson said.

"We all have to deal with blackouts... If they last more than 30 minutes they start to become an issue and you start thinking what else you can do."

The Gladstone Yacht Club and The Dock also experienced power outages, although it was a different story up the road at Hog's Breath Cafe.

Restaurant manager Mikayla Davis said a number of customers had travelled up the road from other restaurants with a booked-out Hog's Breath lucky enough to escape the blackout.

"You want to accommodate customers because it's a special occasion and make it enjoyable for them, so you slot them in wherever you can," she said.