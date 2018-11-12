City v Country: Mates take on mates for drought relief

PUMPED: Calliope Roosters president Cameron Masters is looking forward to the City v County charity match.

WORLDS will collide on Saturday night when the Calliope Roosters and Calliope Rotary Club host a City versus Country match to raise money for drought relief.

Mate will take on mate in the charity match featuring some of the region's past and present players with a few politicians thrown into the mix for good measure.

Calliope's Bunting Park will come alive from 3pm with a number of curtain raiser games played before the big one at about 6.30pm.

The match has been many months in the making but its origins date back to a similar match played in 1994.

Calliope Roosters president Cameron Masters said Calliope Rotary Club approached the Roosters about rehashing the idea.

"Calliope Rotary Club had a meeting and they wanted to help with the drought and it got brought up to play a game of football," he said.

"We were keen to go ahead with it and the Rotary Club are driving the event and doing most of the organising and we're organising the football side of things."

Gates at Bunting Park will open at 2pm and entry is by gold coin donation. There will be plenty of children's activities, food, drinks and a raffle.

They'll be two junior games and a women's City v Country game in the lead-up. Both sides have recruited well prior to the game with a number of "big" names set to lace up the boots.

Masters will be joined by Gladstone Region councillor Peter Masters, deputy mayor Chris Trevor, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers in the City side.

Cr Kahn Goodluck will play for Country and will be joined by former State of Origin players Jason Hetherington and Martin Bella.

"It will be good to see (Hetherington and Bella) back out on the field," Masters said.

"Dad and Kahn Goodluck are on opposite teams, which will be interesting and a good little battle in itself.

"Chris Trevor has donated some memorabilia for the auction after the game."