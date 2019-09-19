Menu
HOT PROPERTY: People are moving from the city to Agnes Water for the lifestyle change. Picture: Tourism and Events Queensland
News

City people look to Agnes for lifestyle

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
Subscriber only

AFFORDABILITY and lifestyle change are the two biggest drawcards for residents buying in Agnes Water and surrounds.

Ray White Rural Agnes Water principal agent said spring selling season was bringing more people out to look at rural properties.

“We generally sell quite a number of rural properties in spring more than winter when it’s cooler,” Mr Meade said.

“We anticipate the spring season will be as strong as what we’ve experienced in the last four years.”

He said areas such as Captain Creek and Deepwater had seen a strong surge in the market which he expected to continue.

“I think it’s the affordability,” he said.

“It’s a lifestyle change where people are sick and tired of the hustle and bustle of the cities.

“Agnes Water, Captain Creek and Miriam Vale are just wonderful areas to live.”

He said the area attracted a number of different buyers from holiday makers, investors to retirees cashing in their superannuation.

“We’re finding people are weary of the stock market and feel it may be more apt for them to purchase a property,” he said.

“The potential for capital gain in Agnes Water is huge.”

He said apartments, houses on rural properties and lifestyle blocks were the biggest sellers.

However he warned the affordable prices would “absolutely not” stay that way.

“The market is growing, the prices are rising. We’ll find we’ll have a strong buyer market for the next 12 months.”

Gladstone Observer

