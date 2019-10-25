City Hall project cost mystery continues

A drawing by Cottee Parker Architects shows what Sunshine Coast City Hall might look like.

THE COST of the Sunshine Coast's new City Hall remains a mystery, as the council refuses to reveal how much ratepayer cash it will spend on the building.

It was announced on Wednesday that State Government agency Economic Development Queensland had approved the development application for council's new City Hall, to be built in the new Maroochydore CBD.

The council's media release announcing the approval hailed it as "providing a further catalyst for development in the Maroochydore City Centre".

The approved building guidelines were for a new local government building with about 9400sq m of gross floor area, 10 levels and rooftop and about 156 carpark spaces.

About 600 council staff are set to work in the building, which will also include commercial and retail uses.

The preferred construction partner was expected to be finalised by December, with construction set to start in mid-2020 and City Hall to be occupied in the second half of 2022.

A council spokeswoman yesterday refused to confirm the cost of the project.

"Consistent with the approach that council has adopted with other major projects such as the solar farm, the construction of the new runway at the Sunshine Coast Airport and the construction of the cable landing station, council will release the price for the deliver of the Sunshine Coast City Hall when the design and construction contract has been awarded," she said.

An aerial view shows where Sunshine Coast City Hall will be in the Maroochydore city centre.

"Council does not disclose publicly its proposed budget for these projects in advance of finalising tender processes because to do so would be detrimental to securing the best possible pricing and value from the successful tenderer, which council always pursues in the interest of ratepayers.

"It should be noted that the project is continually benchmarked against a number of comparable commercial development in southeast Queensland and across Australia to ensure value for money."