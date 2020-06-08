City grocers enjoy winter crops after COVID-19 changes

MORE Toowoomba residents are opting to cook from home with fresh fruits and vegetables, and that's good news for Betros Bros' Bevan Betros.

The long-time owner of the Russell St grocery store said the business has responded well to the COVID-19 period and was now stocked with a vast array of in-season winter produce.

Mr Betros said he had noticed some big changes in people's buying habits since social isolation came into effect.

Save money on fruit and veges: Buying fruit and vegetables in season is a sure way to keep your budget in check.

"They're still buying tinned tomatoes from us, and we bagged out own flour in the end," he said.

"I noticed that people are still using their pasta and rice that they overbought, because they're still buying a heap of passata and tinned tomatoes.

"They're cooking more - they're learning to cook again.

"We're filling our spice rack all the time - our spice sales have gone up massively.

"It's amazing to watch what happens, where everyone is cooking."

The business is still enjoying plenty of demand for its delivery service, sending up to 25 orders a day currently.

Mr Betros said the panic buying from a few months ago had shown how grocery stores could be more flexible than the big supermarket chains.

"The supermarkets had empty shelves during that but we always had product, because being an independent that's been around since 1938, we're smarter than they are when it comes to produce," he said.

"We've always had stock, we've never had a shortage of fruit and vegetables."

Buy fruit and veggies in season and save money at Bevan Betros.

Mr Betros said people could also save plenty of money by buying in-season produce from fresh food grocers like his business.

"It's great people will buy what's in season, because they're going to save a lot of money and get some really good fresh vegies into them," he said.

"There is beautiful local broccoli around at the moment, and we've got a local grower who picks his sugarloaf cabbage and they're in the shop the next day.

"I was looking through our specials this week, and I've realised that $30 will feed your family for over a week.

"If you're serious about saving money, you need to come into a place like this and pick up what's in season."

Betros Bros produce either comes directly from local growers or from the Brisbane Markets, bring up two semi-trailers every day to cater for demand.

For more information about specials and products, head to the Betros Bros Facebook page.